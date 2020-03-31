IT Carlow cancels exams

EXAMINATIONS and other face-to-face assessments scheduled for the end of the summer term at IT Carlow have been cancelled. Students were told yesterday (Monday) that the exams will be replaced, where feasible, by alternative online assessments/online exams.

‘The changes agreed by the academic council are designed to enable our students to progress and complete their studies,’ a statement to the students outlined. ‘These changes will ensure that learning outcomes are properly assessed. They will ensure that the integrity and validity of the award process is assured in an equivalent manner to any form of assessment conducted on campus.’

Management at the college reassured students that their academic qualifications would not be compromised. They were also told that faculty heads from all departments, campuses and faculties have worked with external examiners, professional and regulatory bodies and the registrar’s office to come up with alternative means of assessment.

Students will be contacted by their programme board or relevant lecturers over the coming days and weeks with details specific to each module on the relevant programme of study.