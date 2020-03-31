New voucher scheme will help small firms in Carlow

A NEWLY-DEVISED voucher to support businesses through the coronavirus pandemic is now available via the Carlow Local Enterprise Office and is open to sole traders and companies across all business sectors that employs up to 50 people. The voucher is worth up to €2,500 in third-party consultancy costs and can be used by companies and sole traders to develop short-term and long-term strategies to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. The goal is to help business owners make informed decisions about what immediate measures and actions should be taken to protect staff and sales.

It will also help firms to prepare a business case so they can apply for emergency financial interventions through banks, the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, or Microfinance Ireland.

When a company is issued with a voucher for third-party consultancy, they begin working directly with a qualified expert, selected from existing Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland panels.

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, welcomed the initiative. “For a huge number of small businesses, survival is the over-riding objective at this time, so making the right decisions is crucial,” he pointed out. “This is where the new business continuity voucher can help. It will include very important measures such as preparing a business case for application to emergency funding, developing a business continuity plan, reducing variable costs or implementing remote working procedures.”

To apply for a voucher, companies can submit a short application form to the Local Enterprise Office by e-mailing enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059 9129783. Application forms are available to download from www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Response.

Details of other business supports are available from the Department of Enterprise, Business and Innovation and can be found at https://dbei.gov.ie/en.