Opportunistic moneylenders slammed by SVP

ON the day that an unprecedented 140,000 people lost their jobs in Ireland, flyers advertising moneylenders were flooding through people’s letterboxes, including many homes in Carlow.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) last week strongly criticised moneylenders who may try to take advantage of people and families in financial distress over the coming weeks.

“I was outraged when one of the leaflets was dropped into my own home last weekend. You just have to question the timing of these leaflet drops,” said SVP national president Kieran Stafford.

“Everybody in the community is putting their shoulder to the wheel. There has been such a surge of people pulling together, but unfortunately we fear moneylenders will end up targeting people who will just not be able to repay loans at the exorbitant interest rates they are charging.

“It appears to be outrageous opportunism seeking to exploit vulnerable people during the coronavirus.”

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor also expressed her shock at the action of moneylenders targeting people at such a difficult time.

“Be assured there are supports out there if you have lost your job, you’ll find them at welfare.ie,” she said. “If your business is in difficulty, call your governing association, they will guide you on the government supports in place. If you are in financial difficulty, call your creditor and speak to them about your case; there is some flexibility, but it depends on the financial institution,” explained the Carlow-based deputy.

“Carlow Credit Union is operating as normal, as are the banks; you can discuss your case individually. If you are renting from your local authority, it is tied to your income, so if your income has reduced, contact the Department of Housing to adjust your rate,” she suggested.

“Moneylenders can charge massive interest rates and we do not know how long this crisis will last. This is a time when we need to look out for each other, not see a chance to profit,” said the Fianna Fáil deputy.

SVP also commended the ongoing efforts of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to protect vulnerable and low-income households from the negative financial impacts of Covid-19. The organisation also commended the measures implemented by utility companies and the energy regulator early last week. All companies have suspended disconnections and pay-as-you-go gas customers will have emergency credit of €100 during the current crisis.

SVP is continuing to support people who request help. Those seeking support can contact the SVP via its telephone or online facilities, as drop-in facilities are not operating.