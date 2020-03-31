Taoiseach thanks Chinese premier for assistance regarding ‘supply of essential medical equipment’

Leo Varadkar spoke to the Chinese premier by phone this morning, discussing personal protection equipment and coronavirus, his office has announced.

The Taoiseach thanked Li Keqiang for his country’s assistance regarding the supply of essential medical equipment from China.

A statement from the Taoiseach’s office said: “Ireland has a framework agreement for the purchase of large quantities of supplies from China, and the first consignments arrived on Sunday.

“Premier Li said they would continue to facilitate smooth implementation of these arrangements, including transport of the medical supplies to Ireland.

“The Taoiseach and Premier Li discussed the situation regarding the coronavirus in China and Ireland.

“The Taoiseach commended Premier Li for the way in which China has reduced the spread of the virus.”

Mr Varadkar also offered to help China in areas of Irish expertise, “such as in research, and looked forward to continued cooperation between the two countries.”

On the call, Premier Li thanked the Mr Varadkar for the way in which Chinese citizens and students are welcomed in Ireland.

The statement revealed that they agreed that the Irish and Chinese authorities would maintain close contact in the period ahead.

