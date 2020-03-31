Three arrested after shots fired at house in Kildare

Three men have been arrested by gardaí after shots were fired at a house in Kildare.

Gardaí said that at around 10.15pm last night, a man in his 40s heard a loud bang and discovered damage to his front door.

Gardaí attended the scene and discovered bullet casings.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

They said no injuries were sustained as a result of this incident. The man was the sole occupant of the house.

Gardaí said three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his late teens, have been arrested.

All three are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda Stations in Co Kildare.

Gardaí said they are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

They added that investigations are ongoing.