Travel restrictions into and on island of Ireland to be discussed by NPHET today

Tougher travel restrictions into and on the island of Ireland will be discussed when the National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning.

A further 295 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,910, while eight more people have died.

Modelling data shows Ireland is beginning to flatten the so-called curve.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says travel into Ireland will be discussed later this morning.

“So we’ve seen a huge reduction in the amount of travel into the country,” said Dr Holohan.

“Anybody travelling onto the island from overseas subjects themselves to a 14-day self-quarantine period.

“And we’ll keep the whole issue under review.

“We meet again as National Public Health Emergency Team and the question of measures in relation to travel within the island, trance onto the island, will be again on the agenda.”

Yesterday, Mr Holohan said restrictions on movement will still be in place after Easter Sunday.

Dr Tony Holohan told the media that further restrictions that came into effect at midnight on Friday, are unlikely to end fully on April 12, when their initial time limit runs out.

Leo Varadkar announced the restrictions on Friday during a live televised appearance, asking people to stay at home unless they work in essential services, exercise within 2km of their homes, care for family members, or to collect food or medicine.

“We don’t believe things are going to change to the extent that no measure will be required by that point (Easter Sunday),” Mr Holohan said.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]

[media=gns] [/media]