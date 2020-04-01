14 more people die from Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

Ten deaths located in the east, four in the south

The patients included seven females and seven males

Eight patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 85 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm on Wednesday 1 April.

There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight on Monday 20 March (2,990 cases), reveals:

48% are male and 50% are female, with 134 clusters involving 563 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

834 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 126 cases have been admitted to ICU

752 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,645 (55% of all cases), followed by Cork with 255 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 18%.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ““People are taking action to look after their wellbeing. Two thirds of people are conversing with family and friend’s by using phone and internet. Restrictions do not mean you stop maintaining your relationships or your health. Adapt your hobbies; go for walks, exercise and do the things that maintain wellbeing within the limits of physical distancing and public health advice.

“I can confirm that expanded contact tracing for all confirmed cases for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, as decided by National Public Health Emergency Team will commence this week. This will reduce transmission of the virus.”