Dangerous junctions on the N80 to be examined by council

THE busy N80 that runs from Carlow town to Bunclody sparked a number of issues for council members at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr John Pender asked about progress on plans to introduce a pedestrian crossing at Carrigduff as well as the safety concerns of residents in Ballon village. Area engineer Ray Wickham confirmed that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) was carrying out a safety and risk request at Carraigduff with a view to providing a pedestrian crossing. In the case of Ballon, Mr Wickham accepted that the village experiences a high volume of traffic, but agreed to re-examine the situation.

Cllr Pender then moved on to the crossing at Glynn/Graignaspidogue, adding that residents in the area found difficulty in turning off the N80 at this location. He asked if “some sort of island” or traffic measures to turn right could be put in place to improve matters. Similar safety concerns at Kilmeaney Cross/Kane’s Cross, Tinryland were also raised by cllr Pender.

“Kilmeaney is a particularly dangerous junction, and while I appreciate it is not in the Tullow area, an awful lot of people from the Tullow area use that junction and it’s very hazardous,” he stated.

Mr Wickhan confirmed that the crossing at Graignaspidogue was being assessed for safety, while both Kilmeaney/Kane’s Cross had been assessed and it was accepted that the council needs to put “central reservations” at these locations.

Cllr John McDonald agreed with cllr Pender’s concerns regarding Graignaspidogue, adding that he had received a number of calls from residents there. “There’s another problem at the Fighting Cocks and Kilnock … I nearly got killed myself there,” he said.

“It’s very important that we get someone to look at them before someone is critically injured,” added cllr McDonald.

Cllr Charlie Murphy also asked about providing lights at Carrigduff.