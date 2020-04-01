Food kitchen initiative ensures people are fed

By Suzanne Pender

EVEN though St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen is unable to open its doors, it continues to serve the vulnerable in our community.

A team of volunteers continues to prepare and deliver food parcels to those most in need, with many more people right across the town donating.

This week, Carlow gardaí were delighted to be able to assist Fr John Dunphy, who is spearheading the initiative, and his team of volunteers as they delivered food packages within the community.

Among the gardaí helping out was one of the newest additions to Carlow Garda Station, Garda Tiffany Roberts, who just joined Carlow from Templemore Garda College to experience first hand the fantastic sense of community we have in this area. Local gardaí were also on hand during the week to help in the delivery of medical prescriptions to a number of people in Carlow town and at stations right across the county.