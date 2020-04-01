GRA call for clarity on powers of arrest during pandemic

The Garda Representative Association is calling for clarity on the powers of arrest during the coronavirus pandemic.

It says members are concerned following recent incidents where colleagues have been coughed and spat at by people claiming to have Covid-19.

President of the GRA, Jim Mulligan, says having access to personal protective equipment such as masks and spit hoods would help.

But he says specific measures to deal with these people are needed.

“There is an offence under Section 19 of the Public Order Act, which deals with assaults of peace officers,” said Mr Mulligan.

“And we would like to see a clear direction that that be invoked on each occasion that this happens.

“It’s an extreme situation, I think the whole country will agree.

“And to have somebody spitting in your face, in particular, we’ve had a few instances of it in recent days. And it’s just unacceptable.”

