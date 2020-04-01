Love conquers all for Carlow couple

LOVE conquered all for local couple Laura Courtney and Anthony Kidd, who became husband and wife last Friday in an incredibly special ceremony at John the Baptist Church, Grange.

It was all a far cry from the wedding they had planed for Friday 27 March, with over 200 guests and a reception in the beautiful Tulfarris House Hotel, but no less special for the couple, who live in Straboe, Killerig.

“The most important thing for us was to get married,” said Laura, a teacher at Grange NS, while Anthony is a scientist at MSD.

“It was very different to what we had planned, but it was very intimate and really, really special … it was actually lovely to be able to focus on what’s the most important thing,” she added.

Laura and Anthony were joined for the church wedding by their parents, Laura’s mum and dad John and Teresa, Beechwood Park, Carlow and Anthony’s mother Angela from Arles, along with their witnesses, Anthony’s brother Bob and Laura’s sister Emma.

“On Tuesday night, when Leo Varadkar announced the greater restrictions of no more than four people allowed together, we weren’t sure if we could go ahead with the church wedding, but the restrictions said there could be more in a place of worship if people strictly adhered to social distancing, so we spoke to Fr Andy and he said it was okay to go ahead with it if we observed the restrictions … then I started to get excited about it all,” explains Laura.

The couple got ready together because they couldn’t go to separate houses, with Laura doing her own hair, make-up and tan, while Anthony went outside, cut daffodils from the garden and made Laura’s bouquet. Laura’s dress was ordered online, arriving on Tuesday, with the bride-to-be carrying out the alterations herself.

“We hadn’t seen our parents in over two weeks because of the restrictions, so they were there at the back of the church. They couldn’t get into pictures or anything, and Daddy couldn’t walk me down the aisle,” explains Laura.

“We walked up the aisle together. I was carrying my bouquet and the green folder which, anyone getting married will know, has the registration forms and things inside, and Anthony was carrying the rings in one hand and a bottle of hand sanitiser in the other,” smiles Laura.

“It was very intense because we really were just focusing on each other. It was very intimate … and very special,” she adds.

Laura’s sister Emma played ***The wedding march*** on her phone as the newly married couple walked back down the aisle. The new Mr and Mrs had yet another surprise when they arrived back to their car. Their friend Louise Costello had decorated it with balloons and had also made a cake, which marked both their wedding and Anthony’s birthday.

Laura and Anthony went back home together, where even more surprises awaited, with a neighbour very kindly putting a ‘just married’ sign on their gate, while their doorstep was filled with flowers, bottles of Moët and little gifts from neighbours and friends.

“We went back to the house, just the two of us, lit the barbecue, popped a bottle of Moët and sat out and enjoyed the sunshine … it was a gorgeous day,” says Laura.

The couple have now set the date for their wedding reception in Tulfarris for 14 November, when they’ll also renew their wedding vows in front of family and friends.

“I’ll get to wear my real dress in November and Daddy will walk me down the aisle then,” smiles Laura.