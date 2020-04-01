Public consultation period on planning applications extended

By Elizabeth Lee

The period of time for public consultation on planning applications has been extended, thanks to recent emergency legislation to help local authorities and the public cope with Covid 19.

The consultation period has been extended by three weeks and two days from the date of the order up to 20 April.

That means that if a planning application was lodged on or before 21 February last, the public participation phase is completed, and so Carlow County Council can make a decision within the extended deadline.

However, if a planning application was lodged after that date, but before 29 March 2020, the decision cannot be made until after 20 April next to ensure that the public participation element has been completed.

Any planning application lodged after 29 March cannot be decided by Carlow County Council until the five-week period for public consultation on the application has expired, which will now be 26 May next.

That also means that the planning authority will have up to eleven weeks and two days in total to determine a planning application.

The time frame for appeals to An Bord Pleanala has also been extended.

Given the new restrictions in tackling Covid 19, it is important that the public participation periods in the planning system are extended to ensure that the integrity of decision making is upheld.

This also means that Carlow County Council can continue to operate the planning system through these new restrictions, subject to adherence to public health advice.

Planning applications can continue to be made by post and submissions can continue to be made by post and electronic means.

Pre-planning advice is being provided by email correspondence where appropriate.

Further information is available on https://www.facebook.com/CarlowCommunity/ or twitter on @Carlow_co_co.