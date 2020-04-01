SciFest goes online

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW students registered for SciFest 2020 are set to upload their projects online for judging for this year’s 15th annual SciFest@College competition. In line with recommendations and advice from the HSE, the SciFest regional finals that usually take place in 16 venues across the country will continue online in the wake of the Covid-19 closure of schools, ITs and universities.

Second-level students preparing for the SciFest regional finals ‒ which were originally due to take place at IT Carlow on 29 April ‒ are being asked to complete an online form and submit their project books as well as supplementary material to www.scifest.ie for judging by Thursday 14 May.

Those participating in group projects are encouraged to collaborate with one another online and over the phone and then to upload their work and supporting material for judging through the new online portal. Teachers will encourage their students to continue to work on their projects and guide them through any questions they may have.

In SciFest, second-level students showcase STEM projects at a series of one-day science fairs held regionally at 16 locations, with IT Carlow being the local venue. The winners from each regional STEM fair will go on to compete at a national final in November.

The national winners will represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in the USA.

SciFest is funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland, Boston Scientific, Intel Ireland and Specsavers.

For more information on SciFest@College, the online process and regular updates, please visit www.scifest.ie.