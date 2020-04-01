Tullow resurfacing work will be done after dark

“IF WE stood on our heads and did it at 6am, some people would still think we were wrong,” remarked cllr William Paton as members of Tullow Municipal District discussed plans to resurface the road through the centre of Tullow.

Area engineer Ray Wickham outlined an investment of €700,000 by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to resurface the road through the town centre, a distance of approximately 2km. Mr Wickham said there was a plan to do the work at night to reduce the impact on traffic flow through the town. He stated that the proposal for a new Tullow Relief Road, previously mooted by members, would be put to TII next month, adding there was an acceptance that the road through the town required resurfacing.

