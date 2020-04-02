Car sales go into reverse

CAR sales across Co Carlow have plunged by 17% for the first quarter of 2020, with March considered a disastrous month for the industry.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has just released official new vehicle statistics, with car registrations for March down 63% (6,174) nationally, compared with 16,687 for the same month last year.

Registrations for the country since January are also down 20.5% (51,015) on the same period last year (64,126).

Commenting on the figures, SIMI director general Brian Cooke said: “The health of our nation is the over-riding priority.

“The motor industry will assist the state in any way we can during this pandemic. While showrooms, service and other activities within the industry are closed, members are available to assist in emergency call-out or delivery services,” said Mr Cooke.

“This will be vital in keeping essential and emergency services moving,” he added.

Mr Cooke pointed out that the motor industry and its employees, like so many industries, is feeling the devastating impact of Covid-19.

“Even before the crisis commenced, the new car market was in decline, and this fall has accelerated rapidly in the last fortnight with new car activity down nearly two-thirds on last year. Whatever the duration of this crisis, once we emerge, we will need to see decisive and ambitious action from government to protect the nearly 50,000 jobs in our sector,” insisted Mr Cooke.

Nationally, light commercials vehicles (LCV) are down 52.9% (1,434) compared with March last year (3,044) and year-to-date sales are down 15.2% (9,378).

HGV (heavy goods vehicle) registrations are up 17.67% (313) in comparison to March 2019 (266). Year-to-date HGVs are up 12.59% (993).

Used car imports for March (4,656) have seen a decrease of 48.1% on March 2019 (8,970). Year-to-date imports are down 34.9% (17,471) on 2019 (26,832).

Interestingly, there has been some growth in the sector for electric cars. Electric vehicle sales year to date are up 16%, selling 1,667 this year, while in 2019 the figure was 1,435. For March, the number of new electric vehicle sales was 379, compared with 311 in March 2019, up almost 22%.