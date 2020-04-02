Carlow Gardaí adapt to Covid-19 challenge

COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges and changes to local policing.

Community policing has had a dedicated community policing unit in Carlow for two years, but increasingly it has now become central for the wider force. Gardaí were linking in last week with groups like St Clare’s Hospitality, St Fiacc’s House, Meals on Wheels and St Catherine’s Community Services to assist with delivery of food packages and medication. Sergeant Conor Egan of the community policing unit said it was crucial for gardaí to be visible to give reassurance to the vulnerable and elderly.

“Now more than ever, we need to be seen in the community. We are accessible 24 hours here. For any person who is vulnerable and elderly and needs help with provisions or medication, we are here.”

At risk members of the community in need of supports are directed to contact Carlow County Council’s dedicated community support helpline 1800 814 300. The public can also get in contact with the community policing unit through their direct line 059 9179019 or mobile number 087 7904964. The unit can also be reached at carlowcommunity@garda.ie.

New roster changes have meant there are now more gardaí on a shift at a given time, allowing for more patrols, whether on foot, mountain bike or in the patrol car. The Carlow Kilkenny division will be buoyed by an additional 30 gardaí, including 15 to Carlow. The garda fleet in the division has been supplemented by three new vehicles. These new gardaí include experienced members who were part of the Templemore Garda College training staff, along with new recruits, who will be buddied up with senior colleagues.

Sgt John Foley of Carlow Garda Station said despite the challenges, morale was high at the station, with new recruits always a boost.

“It’s a burden gardaí are glad to take on,” said Sgt Foley. “They are working long tours, 12-hour tours with possibly a half-hour or an hour’s drive home. It’s a long, tough day.”

There is a view that in the coming weeks the role of gardaí may become increasingly humanitarian in nature and the new officers will support this.

While gardaí are working hard to support their community, so, too, have communities been getting behind the force. Gardaí have received numerous offers of help and services from the local community, including the supply of personal protective equipment.

“We really appreciate the support of the local community,” said Sgt Foley. “They are fantastic, including the business community, who have been supporting and sustaining us in the last couple of weeks. They have gone above and beyond.”

Another consequence of extra personnel is that gardaí have become more proactive in crime prevention. The foiling of a recent burglary at the NCT centre in Carlow and a €40,000 drugs bust in Ballinabranna were examples, said crime prevention officer Sgt Peter McConnon. Gardaí will also maintain that their routine crime-prevention and alcohol-testing checkpoints.

They have also been working to enforce social distancing.

Letters had been sent to all schools in the county to ensure that premises were properly secured and to report anything out of the ordinary. Last Thursday, gardaí encountered a large group of youths playing on a school facility in Carlow; they dispersed the group.

“It’s something that we really need to highlight that this is not on, so we’ve asked schools in this regard,” said Sgt McConnon.

The message was a similar one for parents not to let their children congregate with others.

“We need to make sacrifices in the short term so that we can get through this,” added Sgt McConnon.

Gardaí have also been patrolling scenic areas that typically attract visitors. Prior to the lockdown, Mount Leinster had attracted a large number of visitors and gardaí maintained a presence there.

Gardaí have had to adapt to social distancing in their workplace, too. In Carlow Garda Station, there is a limit to the number of gardaí in common areas. Garda members are also encouraged to maintain social distancing while on the beat. Patrol cars are kept to a single occupant as much as possible, while mountain bike patrols have increased.

Shift work has also been adopted for administrative staff so there is no crossover between shifts.

The public office at Carlow Garda Station is open, but people are asked not to come to the station unless it’s vitally important. People who are looking to get non-essential forms signed are advised not to attend.

The prosecution of criminals also continues and the local district court is still operating every Wednesday but on a reduced scale. Sgt Foley, the gardaí’s court presenter, said defendants are being advised to seek adjournments through their solicitors and not turn up to court. However, some cases are being finalised.

Access to the court has been restricted to ensure social distancing and only those with their cases called are allowed to enter the courtroom. Sgt Foley said defendants who have queries about their case should contact their solicitor or himself on 059 9136620.