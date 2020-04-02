Carlow lecturer looks at parallels of 1918 pandemic and Covid-19

When the coronavirus disease emerged earlier this year from Wuhan, Carlow College lecturer Dr Ida Milne watched, enthralled and gradually more horrified. Her special research area – and passion – is the 1918-19 influenza pandemic, which killed a conservative 23,000 Irish people, and more than 50 million worldwide. It probably infected about 800,000 on this island over 11 months between May 1918 and April 1919. Although influenza is a different disease to Covid-19, the social impacts already seem eerily familiar, as Dr Milne writes.

THE 1918-19 influenza pandemic is seen as the ‘Big One’ against which all other emerging pandemics are measured. The 1968 Hong Kong influenza pandemic, which I experienced as a small child living near Strahart in north Wexford, killed much less, about 700,000 people.

Before the 1918 influenza pandemic arrived here, newspapers were warning that it was coming, as it spread rapidly around the world. People who had been children at the time told me that their parents huddled with other adults to discuss the damage they expected it to do in hushed tones, so as not to frighten the little ones, whose curiosity was so excited they sought the answers in newspapers.

When it came, it silenced towns and villages, with some staying indoors because entire families had it, and others afraid to go out in case they caught it. Schools were closed early on, just like in this pandemic, as then they thought children were ‘super spreaders’, to use a modern term.

Court sittings were postponed, public buildings closed, games and concerts cancelled. Shops struggled to stay open and in business, suffering from staff illnesses and lack of footfall, as people were too ill to shop or stayed away to escape infection.

Hospitals were overwhelmed, turning most of their space over to wards. Take New Ross for example. At the end of October 1918, 300 flu sufferers were in hospital and 900 were ill at home. The same picture applied in all other towns in the southeast that week. Medical staff worked around the clock in hospitals and in the medical dispensaries. Medical dispensary doctors paid 100,000 extra home visits to flu suffers during the crisis.

But because of the sheer numbers, most people could not access – or did not need – professional medical care and were nursed by family and community groups at home. Soup kitchens were set up by voluntary groups to bring food to those too ill to get out of bed. Eye witnesses told of long lines of hearses to the cemeteries, of church bells constantly tolling for funerals.

