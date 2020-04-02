Carlow woman sees China Covid-19 crisis nearing end

Carlow artist Niamh Cunningham has been living in Beijing for the past eight years. Originally from the Athy Road, Niamh shares her experience of living in the Chinese capital, which has been in lockdown for the last eight weeks from Covid-19.

AFTER two months here in Beijing, people are beginning to slowly and tentatively move about a little more.

We are still a long way from normal functioning life however, with most people still off work.

Huge efforts to avoid second and third waves of potential incoming infections have resulted in diverting international flights to cities outside Beijing, where there will be a two-week quarantine at a designated hotel at the travellers’ cost.

But it is evident that there is less fear in the air, which is a relief. People are anxious to get back to work and push for recovery.

One Chinese friend I was chatting with mentioned the importance of China sending supplies and assistance to other parts of the world, as recovery is interdependent.

My morning routine begins with checking the online Johns Hopkins live feed of Covid-19 cases. I have been doing this every day since the end of January. However, the global map has changed significantly in that time, with those red dots of varying size now scattered all over the globe.

I used to jot down the statistics for Wuhan and Beijing, but now have added in Ireland, UK, Spain, Italy, Australia and the USA, where I have family living.

