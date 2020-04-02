Charity urges support for people with autism during Covid-19 outbreak

As I Am’s chief executive Adam Harris said the loss of revenue will make it more difficult to help people with autism when the pandemic passes. File picture.

A charity marking World Autism Day said it faces a funding shortfall of nearly €300,000 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

As I Am, which supports autistic people and their family members, said it needs public support now more than ever due to increased demand for its services.

The charity’s chief executive Adam Harris said the loss of revenue will make it more difficult to help people with autism when the pandemic passes.

“More than ever the autism community requires our support,” he said. “In getting through this crisis but also getting back into routine and moving forward.”

“When we return to normal – there is a reality that Covid-19 will pass – but the challenges that autistic people face in terms of school, work and the community remain…We want to continue our support and we need the public’s help to do that.”

In a statement, As I Am said 72% of autistic people did not have an alternative support person or organisation if their key support person became sick or unavailable.