By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are appealing for information after a fire in Bagenalstown caused substantial damage to a building in Moneybeg.

The blaze broke out in the derelict building at around 11.30am on Thursday 2 April. The scene was attended by the local fire service but the fire caused huge damage to the structure.

Garda in Bagenalstown are asking for anyone with information to contact them on 059 9721212..