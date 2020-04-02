Increasing percentage of homecarers suspected to have Covid-19

  • Home >
Thursday, April 02, 2020

416 home-carers are suspected to have Covid-19. FIle picture.

A total of 416 home-carers who provide help to vulnerable people are suspected to have Covid-19.

It is an increase of 650% from a fortnight ago.

And 210 home-care clients are suspected to have the virus, which is nearly 500% higher than two weeks ago.

Home care providers have agreed to redeploy some of their staff to nursing homes to tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, 220 isolation beds have been secured in Dublin to help homeless people during the coronavirus crisis.

Nine homeless people have been confirmed to have Covid-19 to date in the capital.

This is on top of more than 500 beds already made available.

