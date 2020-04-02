Public car parking in Carlow town

Thursday, April 02, 2020

Carlow County Council has said that while the current pay parking arrangements in Carlow town will continue as normal,  ‘any member of the public parking for up to two hours for the purposes of visiting pharmacies , shops or medical appointments need not display a ticket or have any concerns about parking fines’.  In a statement issued today, the council said it was maintaining the current parking arrangements in the town ‘in order to avoid a scenario where cars are left all day on the streets or all day in the main town centre car parks’.

