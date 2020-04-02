Schools zoom in to connect pupils with their teachers

LOCAL schools have been using technology in an inventive way this week to come together while staying apart.

Pupils at Carrigduff NS and Carlow Educate Together both held Zoom assemblies last Friday, bringing their school communities together on the popular video/audio screen-sharing app.

“It was so lovely to see all their faces because we really do miss them,” explained Carolyn Good, principal of Carrigduff NS. “And what was so lovely afterwards was all the messages and texts from parents about how important it was for the children to see their friends.

“There really is that psychological connection of seeing each other … we can still see each other if we can manage the social distancing, and that’s so important,” she added.

With broadband still an issue in many rural areas of the county, Carolyn knew that it would be difficult to get all of the pupils online.

“Many of our pupils live half-way up the mountain, so I knew it would be impossible to get them all, but we did have 38 from 57 families,” she said.

The children got a chance to say hello to each other, then Carolyn and a number of the teachers addressed them as they normally would at school assembly, pictures of children’s work was shared and admired on screen, then lots of questions from the pupils … with the online gathering even bursting into song!

“We sang,” laughed Carolyn. “One of our teachers, Jennifer, played keyboards and we all sang ***Shine Jesus, shine***; it was absolutely dreadful, timing all out and everything, but really, really fun and so uplifting.”

Carolyn offered a heartfelt thanks to fellow principal Simon Lewis from Carlow Educate Together for arming so many schools in the region with the technology and advice as we all get to grips with online learning. Well known for his expertise in technology at local and national level in the Irish Principals Primary Network (IPPN), Simon held a seminar last Tuesday night for school leaders, offering support in terms of online learning tools and advice about looking after staff and pupils in this new virtual reality.

More than 400 school principals tuned in from all over the country for Simon’s two-and-a half-hour seminar.

“It was just explaining what our school was doing in terms of organising online learning, looking after the staff, parents, pupils … it was amazing – really good to have that network,” said Simon. Simon has summarised the seminar to 15 minutes and it’s now available to watch on YouTube.

Carlow Educate Together held its first online assembly via Facebook following the school closures, then turned to the Zoom app last Friday for its second assembly, with an incredible 150 families participating.

“It was really nice to be able to offer that reassurance that the school is still there for them; we are all still working and thinking about them. It’s fair to say we are really missing them and they miss us and each other; it’s so good for the children to get to see each other,” said Simon.