Tools stolen from jeep 

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for any information after tools worth hundreds of euro were stolen from a jeep.

The jeep was parked in a yard in the Kinneagh area of Tullow at the time, with the theft taking place some time between 4pm on Thursday 26 March and 4pm on Wednesday 1 April. A number of Dewalt tools were taken – a mini angle grinder, an impact driver and a drill. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who is offered these items for sale are asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí are also investigating a break-in at a house in Kinneagh, Tullow. The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident but the door was kicked in and a Bosch drill was taken from one of the outhouses.