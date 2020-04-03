Carlow groups invited to join countywide biodiversity project

CARLOW communities continue to show pride in improving their areas with an uptake of interest in biodiversity during the age of Covid-19.

With the arrival of spring comes the much-awaited array of colourful gloves, trowels, buckets and knee pads in villages and towns up and down the county.

This year will bring a marked change, with community leaders not so much moving through their village like a swarm of worker bees; rather, they will work solo while diligently observing the required social distance from less frequent passersby. With the pandemic weighing heavily on everyone’s mind, community leaders seem more resolute than ever to ensure their areas are clean and vibrant for all to enjoy, even during this unprecedented crisis.

Whether the motivation is simply to tidy an unkempt corner or dedicate some much-needed attention to the welfare of the humble hedgehog, community groups are key players in the campaign to protect local eco-systems.

“We are noticing a growing demand for our community biodiversity programme, particularly for small-scale projects, so much so that we are planning to expand our offering to various groups over the coming year,” said Mary Lawlor, chief executive of Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP).

And the evidence is there to back up what she is saying. With more than 30 community leaders attending a recent biodiversity workshop organised by CCDP, the demand is certainly there. And just as important is the fact that knowledge and tips picked up at these events are widely used across Carlow, with ten groups now actively engaging with CCDP’s biodiversity programme.

Speaking to ***The Nationalist***, Pat McNelis, chairperson of Governey Park residents’ association in Graiguecullen, said: “Being involved with the Carlow Development Partnership workshops has highlighted awareness of biodiversity within our group. The trip to Bagenalstown opened our eyes to what a community group can do. We are hoping to do more to get the kids involved, as they have it sussed.”

Groups across Carlow are invited to participate in their community biodiversity programme. However small a project may appear, the positive benefits to the local ecological system are huge. Communities interested in participating in the CCDP biodiversity programme should contact Ciara on 059 9720733.