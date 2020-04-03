Carlow man to appear at Central Criminal Court on multiple rape charges

A CARLOW man who faces 30 counts of rape, among other charges, was sent forward to appear before the Central Criminal Court (CCC).

The man, aged in his early 20s, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, faces more than 50 charges, including rape, aggravated sexual assault, theft and fraud and intimidation.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between January 2016 and January 2018.

In addition to the rape charges, the defendant is charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual assault, eight counts of sexual assault, eight counts of dishonestly by deception inducing a person to transfer money to his bank account and one count of intimidation.

The alleged offences relate to one injured party.

Garda Sharon O’Donnell served a book of evidence on the defendant at last Wednesday’s hearing of Carlow District Court.

The defendant was sent forward on a signed plea, if it arises, to the next sitting of the CCC.

Judge Geraldine Carthy gave the defendant an alibi warning that if he relied on alibi evidence in his defence, he must notify gardaí within two weeks.

The defendant was remanded on bail and will continue to sign on three times a week at Tullow Garda Station.

He was ordered to not have any contact or communicate with any witnesses. He was also ordered to provide a mobile number and surrender his passport.

Legal aid was extended to solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty to cover a junior counsel and recordings of garda interviews were also requested by the defence.