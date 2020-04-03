Children’s charities appeal for donations

CHILDREN’S charities are appealing to the public to remember that child neglect or abuse does not stop in a pandemic.

Children’s charities ISPCC and Barnardos have this week called for increased support at this difficult time, pointing to the many stresses vulnerable children may be experiencing.

Isolated from their regular support network of school or additional children’s services, the charities are mindful that many children made not be receiving the basic care or support they so desperately need.

Life as we know it has been put on hold for now – and so have the vital fundraising activities on which Childline depends for its continued existence,” said John Church, chief executive of ISPCC/Childline.

“But child abuse does not stop in a pandemic. Nor does neglect, nor do mental health difficulties or self-harm. In many cases, children and young people across the country are experiencing these issues more acutely now than ever before,” he added. “Many of those who contact Childline tell us they feel as though they have nowhere else to turn. They need our help,” said Mr Church.

“He stated that Childline will continue to be there for them 24 hours a day, every day – but only if we receive public support at this critical time. Please donate now at ISPCC.ie/donate-now,” said Mr Church.

Barnardos children’s charity has also issued an urgent appeal to the public to help it reach children and families throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The children’s charity is currently working with 1,580 families requiring critical and intensive support, with more than 600 waiting for help. The charity is adapting to ensure it can keep working with children who were already in very vulnerable circumstances.

The families we work with, who were already living in stressful situations, are now experiencing a pressure-cooker effect: children are living with domestic abuse, parental mental health challenges, neglect, acrimonious separation and family breakdown and addiction – now with no escape,” said Mary Gamble, Barnardos director of fundraising.

“Barnardos is rapidly adapting to meet the new needs of families. They are also in need of food, nappies and other essential items that they would have received coming to Barnardos centres,” she added.

“It is more important now than ever before to ensure we will continue to reach, and provide support to, children that need us most. I urge you to please donate what you can afford at www.barnardos.ie.”