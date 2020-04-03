Choral society proves that noting can stop the power of music

WE HAVE to stay apart, but that doesn’t stop us singing together, according to Carlow Choral Society, which has bravely turned to the virtual world to keep up their weekly rehearsals.

The choir successful held their first full-parts online rehearsal via Zoom last Monday with an amazing 70 choir members participating over four sessions, designed for the tenors, bases, altos and sopranos.

“It was great to see everyone and, of course, there was a lot of slagging going on and good craic, too,” said choir member Stephen Harland.

“The tenors went online the previous week and then last week we had 70 it total over the different line parts so it was great,” he added.

Director Blathnaid Murphy joined the sopranos and bases, while the choir’s accompanist Yvonne Collier kept the tenors and altos on track. The choir perfected ***Beethoven’s Mass in C*** and Bach’s ***Magnificat***, two pieces they hope to bring to Carlow audiences later in the year.

“We did about an hour. Not everyone’s broadband is up to what you’d want and it did lag behind. We went through different parts of the pieces, so it was working on parts that people needed to learn, rather than all singing together … it keeps up the learning anyway,” explained Stephen.

Amid all this learning, an unfamiliar face popped up on screens for the soprano session, when a certain ‘Alice’ showed up complete with glamorous sunglass and hat!

“There may have been someone who managed to get the sopranos’ log-in details … a woman called Alice that no-one knew,” winked Stephen.

Carlow Choral Society isn’t the only local outlet for music that’s turning online, not only to keep up with its work but also to keep spirits up, as the country deals with this unprecedented lockdown.

Carlow College of Music, under the director of Majella Swan, has also been using Zoom to keep its popular music lessons going, with tutors and students using technology to keep up their learning.

And Music Generation Carlow has also began hub lessons, too, its young musicians and tutors eager to take on this new way of learning.

“Special thank you to all hub tutors for embracing the online learning system wholeheartedly and working tirelessly over the past week/ten days towards making online learning a possibility for Music Generation Carlow,” they wrote online.

“Such a new exciting new way to engage with all the amazing young people we have in our Carlow town hub programme. Great to be able to continue our lessons again for over 100 brilliant young people. Covid-19 can’t stop the power of music.”