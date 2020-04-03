Covid-19: €1m euro arts and culture scheme announced to support artists and writers

A €1m euro arts and culture scheme has been announced to support artists and writers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding will allow over 300 artists to sculpt, paint, write or create music.

€500,000 will be provided by the Government, while the other half will come from the Arts Council.

Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan said it is an ideal time for creativity.

The Minister said the fund is to “ignite the creative fire” and that “space and time is a fertile opportunity for the imagination.”

“Artists in particular always recognise that,” she said.

Meanwhile, new restricted opening hours are being introduced at Intreo centres around the country.

They are run by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

It says over the last three weeks they have faced unprecedented demand for income supports.

The vast majority of applications are online and footfall into public offices has reduced dramatically.

From today they will open from 10am to 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, and close on Tuesdays and Thursdays.