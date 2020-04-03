Government plans for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams to go ahead

Plans for the exams will depend on how long the Covid-19 restrictions remain in place. File picture.

Plans are being developed to allow for the Leaving and Junior cert exams to go ahead this year.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government wants sixth year students to be able to start college later this year.

However, it will depend on how long current restrictions because of the coronavirus remain in place.

The former headmaster of St. Andrew College in Dublin, Arthur Godsil, says he thinks there’s a couple of possibilities.

He said: “They may modify the exams to include greater choice or maybe shorten the paper.”

“Because the degree to which children have been able to prepare for this exam, it varies across the country.

“Online provision is quite strained in its own delivery of learning so we can’t disadvantage some students who don’t have broadband.

Mr Godsil also highlighted the disparity in some schools’ ability to teach children from home and said exams may even be delayed until August.