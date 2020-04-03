  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Government plans for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams to go ahead

Government plans for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams to go ahead

Friday, April 03, 2020

Plans for the exams will depend on how long the Covid-19 restrictions remain in place. File picture.

Plans are being developed to allow for the Leaving and Junior cert exams to go ahead this year.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government wants sixth year students to be able to start college later this year.

However, it will depend on how long current restrictions because of the coronavirus remain in place.

The former headmaster of St. Andrew College in Dublin, Arthur Godsil, says he thinks there’s a couple of possibilities.

He said: “They may modify the exams to include greater choice or maybe shorten the paper.”

“Because the degree to which children have been able to prepare for this exam, it varies across the country.

“Online provision is quite strained in its own delivery of learning so we can’t disadvantage some students who don’t have broadband.

Mr Godsil also highlighted the disparity in some schools’ ability to teach children from home and said exams may even be delayed until August.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘We’re really disappointed’: Illegal dumping surge reported in Ballymun and Finglas

Friday, 03/04/20 - 10:40am

Calls for individual case assessments as HSE redeploys 750 home care workers

Friday, 03/04/20 - 10:20am

Donohoe: ‘Many different scenarios’ being looked at to boost post-Covid economy

Friday, 03/04/20 - 9:15am