Minister Creed warns against illegal burning of land

By Elizabeth Lee

The Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Michael Creed has repeated a strong warning to farmers that they must not burn land at this time of year and doing so may have serious consequences for farm payments.

“Although most on-farm visits are currently suspended due to the COVID19 crisis, my department is continuing to carefully monitor satellite imagery in order to identify any parcels of land that are burnt illegally,” the minister stressed. “Follow-up ground inspections will take place where necessary. It would be an act of gross disregard for your community if you set illegal fires that could stretch the resources of our emergency services when they are already prioritising care for the vulnerable in our society at this particular time.”

As well as endangering lives and property and doing untold damage to the environment, illegal burning of your land will put your own payments at risk and can also adversely affect your neighbour’s payments at this time of crisis.

He warned farmers that burning land between the 1 March and 31 August could risk prosecution, fines and potential imprisonment.