New prescription regulations make ‘practical sense’ amid Covid-19 crisis, say pharmacists

The Irish Pharmacy Union has welcomed new Covid-19 prescription regulations.

The maximum period of validity of a prescription has been increased from six months to nine months.

Pharmacists can also give 10 days supply of medicines in an emergency and extend the range that can be supplied in an emergency for epilepsy.

GPs can also electronically transfer prescriptions to pharmacies.

IPU Secretary General Darragh O’Loughlin has described the new regulations as a “sensible and necessary development”.

He said the new regulations will streamline the prescribing process and they “are an acknowledgement of the professionalism and dedication of pharmacists. Above all, this development is good for Irish patients”.

He said: “The secure electronic transfer of prescriptions to pharmacies via Healthmail from GPs and hospitals is a very welcome step forward and is something we have been advocating for some time. This will relieve some of the pressures on our GPs, pharmacists and patients in accessing prescriptions, cut down on unnecessary contact and eliminate the need for paper prescriptions.

It makes solid practical sense.

“We would also like to reiterate the Minister’s reminder to patients and the general public not to seek supplies of medicines over and above their normal requirements, as doing so will hamper the supply of medicines for others.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]