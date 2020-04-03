Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Michael Slye, Coolnasneachta, Myshall. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Mairead, Lilly, Claire, Agnes, Micheal, Timmy and Matthew. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, Luke and Tom and sisters Margaret and Eileen RIP. Sadly missed by his son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Laura and Elizabeth and partners, his adored grandchildren Padraig, Katie, Conor, Lauryn, Scott, Caoilfhionn, Shannon, Caragh, Amelia, Matthew, Siun, Micheal, Saorlaith, Evan, Mary Anne and Eve, brother-in-law Oliver and sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. In line with Government/HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, 4 April. A memorial Mass for Michael will take place at a later date.

We also place on record the death of Luke (Lukie) Lacey, Heather Hill Avenue, Graiguecullen, and formerly Maher Road, Graiguecullen, passed away peacefully on 2 April in the tender care of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Hennessy) and much loved father of Walter, Martin, Brenda, Luke, Margaret, Carole and Julie. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brother Michael (USA), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 22 grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Luke’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Luke’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Saturday at 10am (see www.mcnmedia.tv). A celebration of Luke’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Byrne (née Egan), Park House Stud., Tullow. Geraldine died peacefully following a long illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband, Paddy, sons Harry and Paddy, daughter-in-law Lynne, Sarah, grandchildren, Leah and Hayley, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Geraldine was laid to rest on Tuesday 31 March in Grange.

We also place on record the death of Patrick (Pat) Brennan, Kilkenny Road, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving partner Lynda, son Sean, brother Billy, sister Caroline, sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Craig aunt Dolores, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, And in the interest of public health, this is a private funeral. A memorial Mass to celebrate Pat’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Margaret O’Brien (née Boland), 2 Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Cork and Ballyfermot, Dublin. Margaret passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 2 April at her home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much-loved mother of Anne, Mary, Bridie, Margaret, Teresa, Liz, Billy, Michael, Johnny, Vincent and the late William and Joseph. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Margaret’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Saturday at 11am (see www.askeaparish.ie). A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has taken place of Pauline McCarthy (nee Dunne), late of Bilboa, Carlow. Pauline died following a long illness, bravely borne. Adored wife of Declan and mother of Rachel and Pierce. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Keith, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Erika, Reuben, Dara, Elliot, Bayley and Alanna. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Following HSE directives, the family home, funeral and cremation are private. The family wish to express their gratitude to Dr Sandra Kehoe and to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team for their care and kindness to Pauline and her family throughout her illness. Donations in lieu of flowers and Mass cards can be made to Poor Clare Monastery, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

We also place on record the death of Charlotte Dalton (née Sparrow), Temple na Bo, St Mullins, Carlow and formerly of Ballyphilip, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Mick. Sadly missed by her sons Jim, Gerry and TJ, daughters Josephine, Maureen and Honor, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. In keeping with current directives a memorial mass will take place at a later date. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.