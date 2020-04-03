‘We’re really disappointed’: Illegal dumping surge reported in Ballymun and Finglas

  • Home >
Friday, April 03, 2020

Dublin city council have reported a surge in illegal dumping in the Finglas and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

According to the local authority, it is battling to keep up with the demand to deal with fly-tipping, which it says is taking up valuable time and resources.

Mattresses, furniture and bags of rubbish are among the items being dumped.

Chairperson of Ballymun Tidy Towns, Robert Murphy, said it is disappointing and was first aware of the reports last week.

“There has been a huge increase in fly-tipping,” he said, “the way people dispose of their rubbish.”

“We’re really disappointed, especially with what is going on [….] with the coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, Coillte has warned anyone taking exercise at a forest park they need to be on alert for the risk of fire.

Met Éireann has raised the alert level for wildfires to orange in parts of the east and northeast.

