30% more people using broadband services since start of Covid-19 outbreak

Saturday, April 04, 2020

There has been a huge increase of Internet usage across Ireland. File picture.

Up to 30% more people are using broadband since the beginning of the Covid 19 crisis, according to one service provider.

The combination of people working remotely and children using online services for study and play, has led to a surge in usage.

Providers are advising consumers to locate the router near the centre of your household to make the most of the service.

Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom, said the surge in demand has been astonishing.

“The demand on the network has been astonishingly high,” he said and reported a nationwide impact on the network.

“There are maybe 20% or 30% more people using the network.”

