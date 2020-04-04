Man due in court charged in connection with Ballyfermot robberies

The men threatened staff and fled on foot in each incident. File picture.

A man is due in court in Dublin later today charged in connection with a number of robberies in the Ballyfermot area of the city.

A number of shops and a pharmacy were targetted between March 12 and April 3.

In each reported instance the man threatened staff and fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash or cigarettes.

Two of the incidents occurred on Ballyfermot road while another happened on Sarsfield road.

Yesterday the man entered a pharmacy in Ballyfermot armed with a lump hammer and fled the scene with a number of tablets after threatening staff.

The man is in his 30s was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 after a Garda operation.

He is due before Dublin District Court this morning.

Meanwhile, three men have been arrested in the North by the PSNI in connection with an ATM robbery in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.