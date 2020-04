Two men have been arrested in Dublin in relation to a nationwide spate of burglaries in the past week.

GardaĆ­ on patrol had noticed a car in the Saggart area earlier this afternoon, that they believed had been used in the nine robberies between March 27th and April 1st.

They included six homes, a construction site and two businesses.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station.