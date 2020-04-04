Dundalk ATM raid: PSNI arrest three men in Crossmaglen area

The ATMS are both close to Dundalk Courthouse. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Update

Three men have been arrested by police in the North after two ATMs were stolen from banks in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The PSNI arrested the three men and the two ATMs have been recovered.

The cash machines were taken from Ulster Bank and AIB branches in the main street area in the early hours of this morning.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan commended the actions of the Gardaí and the PSNI in responding to the robbery of two ATMs in Dundalk.

He said: “I am glad to see both police services working so closely together across the border to investigate this robbery and want to commend them for their swift response and close cooperation.

“Both services are working flat out in difficult circumstances to help protect and support the public at this challenging time and, as always, they deserve our support and cooperation.

“I would ask any member of the public with information to contact the Gardaí at Dundalk.”

The three men are aged 24, 29, 57 and were arrested by the PSNI in the Crossmaglen area on suspicion of handling stolen property.

Two ATMs were also recovered in the back of a discarded trailer in the Mullabawn area, although it is unclear at this stage if both are intact.

In a statement, the Gardaí said a Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014 registered Mercedes red saloon car left Dundalk with the two ATMs in a trailer.

The Garda Air Support helicopter and Garda Armed Support Unit attended the scene and coordinated with PSNI units in a cross border pursuit.

Two Garda vehicles sustained minor damage but no injuries were reported.

The scenes are currently preserved in the Dundalk area and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this investigation to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 2938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Earlier: Two ATMS targeted in early morning Co Louth raid

ATM raiders have targetted two cash machines at around 3.20am this morning in Dundalk, Co.Louth.

It is not clear yet it if they managed to steal cash from either of the ATMs at Ulster Bank and AIB.

The machines are both close to Dundalk Courthouse.

The thieves set cars on fire at both entrances to Dundalk Garda Station to prevent Gardaí from responding to the incident.

The raiders were intercepted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit and following a pursuit crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

Gardaí say the operation is ongoing with their colleagues in the PSNI.