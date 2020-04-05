Gardaí investigating after ‘incident of criminal damage and theft’ on Grafton Street

Workmen repair the front of a store following an incident on Grafton Street, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a retail premises on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at around 5.30am this morning.

A spokesperson said gardaí are “investigating an incident of criminal damage and theft of a retail premises in the Grafton Street area.”

They added: “The front of the premises was damaged by a car during the incident.

“A number of items were also taken from the premises, the quantity of which is currently unknown.”

Meanwhile, a number of pubs and restaurants in Dublin city centre have boarded up their premises since pandemic restrictions began.

Richard Guiney, from business group Dublin Town, says owners are taking extra precautions.

“A lot of businesses have taken security precautions,” said Mr Guiney.

“That is, unfortunately, a feature of where we are at.

“The city doesn’t look as pretty as you would like it to look but you know, we are in very unusual circumstances.”