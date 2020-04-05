Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Peter Wilson, Burrin Street, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 4 April at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Much loved father of Lynn, cherished brother of Valerie and beloved uncle of Lorraine.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, sister, grandchildren Scott, Connor and Caitlin, Connor’s partner Rachel, great-grandchildren, Holly and Abbie, son-in-law David, niece, relatives, friends, especially his good friends Eamonn Nolan and Tom Byrne. May Peter’s gentle soul rest in peace

Peter’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow’s online streaming service on Monday at 10am. (See www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam).

A celebration of Peter’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Olive Fahy (née Corcoran) Abbey View, Trim, Co Meath and formerly Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow on 4 April at Care Choice, Nursing Home, Trim. Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Karen and Collette. Devoted Granny of Ciarán, Lorcan and Lúí. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, sisters Maura, Margaret and Bridie, brothers Laurence and Thomas, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May Olive rest in peace.

In view of Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Olive’s funeral will be private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Olive’s life will be held at a later date.

We also place on record the death of Eddie Egan of Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow who passed away unexpectedly on 3 April surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Much loved brother of John, Tess and the late Anna and Lily, beloved partner of Eileen, sister in law Mary, nieces Mairead, the late Olive, Michelle, Sarah and nephew Francis.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, partner, sister in law, brother in law, uncle, extended nieces & nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and good neighbours. May Eddie’s gentle soul rest in peace

Eddie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Earl, Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow. In the wonderful care of the staff in the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Betty and Esther, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Paddy rest in peace. In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of public health, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11 o’clock which can be seen on the www.leighlinparish.ie online streaming service. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Paddy’s life will take place at a later date.