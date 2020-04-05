Simon Harris appeals for public to further lower Covid-19 infection rate

Minsiter Harris encouraged the public to further prevent the spread of coronavirus. File picture.

137 people have now died in the Republic of Ireland after contracting Covid-19 – including 17 who passed away yesterday day.

4,604 people have now been diagnosed with the disease in the country, after an increase of 331 positive tests on Saturday.

The figure includes 1,084 cases among healthcare workers.

Reacting to the figures Health Minister Simon Harris appealed for people have to work to try and keep the reproductive rate of the disease low.

He said: “On March 16 if you were infected with Covid-19, you were likely infecting 4.3 other people,

“By the end of March that had dropped to 2.5 other people, but we need to get that number below 1,

“Because if we get that number below 1, it means the virus does not sustain itself in the community,

“It means that every person who gets sick is not replacing themselves….with another person who has the virus.”

Yesterday the Minister for Health Minister announced measures to help nursing homes protect themselves from a coronavirus outbreak.

There are 40 clusters – three or more Covid-19 cases at institutions within 72 hours – in nursing homes.

Staff screening will start in nursing homes twice a day, with testing prioritised for staff, and access will be provided to personal protective equipment (PPE), expert advice and training.