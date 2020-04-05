Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall says PPE can be produced in Ireland

Social Democrats Co-Leader Roisin Shortall has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to set up a forum to make personal protective equipment (PPE) equipment in Ireland.

It would bring manufacturers, innovators, scientists, academics and businesses together to provide these products for frontline healthcare staff.

Deputy Shortall said we have companies here who could produce personal protective equipment.

She said: “I don’t see any reason why we cannot produce that [PPW] in this country, … its materials that cover people, its the kind of visors and gloves and those other pieces of equipment,

“We have factories in this country that can manufacture clothing, why is is that we cannot ensure that we have alternative sources of that equipment,

“I do not see that is beyond our capability.”

This week, concerns emerged about the standard of equipment being imported from China.

With healthcare workers making up approximately a quarter of all confirmed cases here so far, health staff have widely criticised the standard of the protective equipment brought in from China upon which they are now having to rely.

“It is unacceptable to expect frontline healthcare staff to work without proper protection,” the Irish Medical Organisation said.