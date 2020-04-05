  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two men charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the country

Two men charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the country

Sunday, April 05, 2020

Two men have been charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the country.

They will appear in court tomorrow.

Both men, who are in their 20s, were arrested yesterday afternoon in Saggart in Dublin.

It is after gardai were alerted to a car parked in a residential complex in the area which is known to be involved in a number of burglaries.

Nine burglaries were carried out at two businesses, six homes and one construction site between March 27 and April 1.

The men are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in the morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

An Post launches check-in facility for vulnerable people and newspaper delivery service

Monday, 06/04/20 - 12:05am

Covid-19: 21 more deaths with 390 new cases of coronavirus

Sunday, 05/04/20 - 7:25pm

Gardaí investigating after ‘incident of criminal damage and theft’ on Grafton Street

Sunday, 05/04/20 - 4:40pm