Break-in at Penny Lane

By Elizabeth Lee

Pillows and a roll of foam were the rather unusual items that were stolen when burglars broke into a commercial premises on Penny Lane, Carlow at the weekend.

Gardaí in Carlow town are investigating the incident that they believe occurred between 2pm on Saturday 4 April and 10.30am on Sunday 5 April. A pane of glass was broken on the front door and a second door was forced open. As well as taking the pillows and foam, the thieves also completely ransacked the place. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow.