Carlow Covid-19 cases remains at 12 as 16 more people die

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow remains at 12 according to latest figures which revealed a further 16 patients have died of the pandemic in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have outlined:

· 11 deaths located in the east, 4 in the north west, 1 in the west of the country

· The patients included 6 females and 10 males

· 4 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

· Median age of today’s reported deaths is 78

There have now been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 6th April.

There are now 5,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

· The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today

· 86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

· 67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our research shows overall level of worry remains high at 7 out of 10 but has not increased significantly since the middle of March, despite the introduction of more restrictive measures.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer HSE, said; “Our Healthcare system has been preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases but it is important to remind people that our hospitals continue to carry out all emergency and essential activity.”

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 4th April 2020 (4,916 cases), reveals:

· 46% are male and 54% are female, with 260 clusters involving 989 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 1,265 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 169 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 1,263 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,692 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 362 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 65%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 12%