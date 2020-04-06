Carlow has 12 cases of Covid-19

THERE are now 12 cases of Covid-19 in Carlow according to the latest breakdown of county figures available.

This is an increase of six from the previous county figure and relates to the total number of positive cases recorded in the county up to last Friday at midnight.

Carlow remains the county with the lowest number of confirmed cases in the country.

Up to yesterday, figures showed the total number of cases nationally at 4,994, with the death toll so far from the disease at 158.