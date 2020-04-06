Catholics encouraged to follow Holy Week services from home

The Catholic Church is encouraging people to follow Holy Week from their homes.

Many parishes will be broadcasting mass through webcams with each diocese providing services.

They also say they want to help people who are suffering from loneliness and allow them to stay in touch with their spiritual side.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty says people can still take part.

Bishop Nulty said that every diocesan website will have details on how to access the livestreamed services in their local parish.

“We have become very much a digital church community and we’ve had to and that’s important.

“There are great prayer resources available for people at this time.

“I’m aware that people can be quite lonely, people can also suffer from mental health issues and strains and we want to support people as best we can and that is so, so important.”

In a joint Holy Week and Easter message, Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop-elect John McDowell said: “What once was familiar has become unfamiliar and we are now in so many ways cut off from our normal routine and way of living.

“Family and friends are isolated and kept apart, with doors closed to keep out an unseen enemy. Every day we search for good news and some sort of light upon the horizon.”

They pointed to healthcare and other frontline workers and simple acts of kindness carried out within communities as examples of good news.

They said that despite the “uncertainty, suffering and grief” many are feeling during the Covid-19 crisis “we must never give up hope”.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]