Convention Centre likely to host vote for Taoiseach, TD claims

Monday, April 06, 2020

The Convention Centre has been identified at the only suitable venue for a Dáil vote on the election of a Taoiseach.

It was agreed today by the Dáil Business Committee, but the decision is due to be signed off later this week.

Social distancing rules mean the Dáil is too small to host a potential vote.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall, who sits on the committee, admitted there aren’t a lot of options.

“What happens when we get to a point where a taoiseach has to be elected or where emergency legislation needs to be passed?

“We have been checking out other potential venues, the most likely one at this point is the Convention Centre,” she added, noting such votes would need every TD present.

“It’s really the only venue within the Dublin city area that could cater for that number of people.”

