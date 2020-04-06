Emergency powers for gardaí expected to come into effect this week

Regulations for gardaí to enforce emergency powers during the pandemic could be finalised this week.

It will allow them to force people to go home if they are not abiding by the public health advice.

The Oireachtas has approved the emergency powers but as of yet gardaí have not receieved any regulations as to how to enforce them.

It is something the Justice Minister has addressed, saying he is hopeful of some clarity this week.

“These are complex regulations, these are regulations that are obviously interfering with rights that have long been enjoyed so they are not put together lightly,” said Minister Flanagan.

“My department has been working closely with the Department of Health in ensuring the completion of the regulations which I expect to take place over the coming days.”

The powers will allow gardaí to force people to return to their homes if they are not abiding by the rules of the lockdown.

At the moment, the force is policing the streets by advising people to return home but the public is not compelled to do so.

Minister Flanagan doesn’t believe the regulations will be needed too often.

“The key point here is that the gardaí will continue to approach these policing issues from a public health perspective.

“This is on the advice of public health officials.”

In recent days, gardaí have said they’ve encountered ‘widespread compliance’ with the public health advice.

