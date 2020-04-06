  • Home >
Firearm, pipe bomb, cash and drugs seized; two arrested in Co Limerick

Monday, April 06, 2020

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of a firearm, a pipe bomb and cash in Co Limerick.

Shortly before 8.30pm last night, gardaí from Henry Street stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area.

Approximately €27,000 in cash was seized during the search.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

Two follow-up searches were then carried out at houses in the Castleconnell area.

At the first house, a suspected firearm and a pipe bomb were seized by gardaí.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination.

At the second house, €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

No arrests were made following this seizure.

